From war-torn Syria to tranquil Melville

A Syrian refugee family that lived in war-torn Aleppo has begun settling into Melville and learning more about Canadian culture and traditions, including how to skate. Rustam Muhamad, his wife Heveen Khlil, and their four children: Orhan, 3, Nehle, 6, Ibrahim, 7, and Rulyan, 11, arrived in Melville on May 17. The Melville Baptist Church sponsored the family through a federal refugee program and also received help from the Mennonite Central Committee. “As Christians, our call is to love our neighbours,” said Pastor Jon Pettinger, “and we thought this was a good way to express that love.” The Syrian civil…