From war-torn Syria to tranquil Melville

By Jason Antonio -
A Syrian refugee family arrived in Melville in May and is settling into the community. The parents are Rustam Muhamad (left) and Heveen Khlil, plus their children Ibrahim, 7, Rulyan, 11, Nehle, 6, and Orhan, 3. The Melville Baptist Church is sponsoring the family. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

A Syrian refugee family that lived in war-torn Aleppo has begun settling into Melville and learning more about Canadian culture and traditions, including how to skate. Rustam Muhamad, his wife Heveen Khlil, and their four children: Orhan, 3, Nehle, 6, Ibrahim, 7, and Rulyan, 11, arrived in Melville on May 17. The Melville Baptist Church sponsored the family through a federal refugee program and also received help from the Mennonite Central Committee. “As Christians, our call is to love our neighbours,” said Pastor Jon Pettinger, “and we thought this was a good way to express that love.” The Syrian civil…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR