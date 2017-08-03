Volunteers important to Abernethy Fair’s 110 years

By Jason Antonio -
Margaret Hiles and Avery Bennett help celebrate Abernethy Fair’s 110th anniversary and Canada’s 150th birthday by providing the first cuts of two celebratory cakes, inside the Abernethy curling rink, on July 28. At right, mother Megan Bennett watches. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

Abernethy resident Audrey Stephens has attended the Abernethy Fair 64 out of the last 110 years and always enjoys viewing the entries submitted in the garden produce and flowers categories. “I didn’t grow many flowers that were worth getting a prize,” Stephens said with a chuckle on July 28. She entered lentil cookies and raspberry cake a few times in the 1960s, but doesn’t recall ever winning any first-place awards. The Abernethy Agricultural Society celebrated 110 years of existence this year by holding a three-day fair from July 28 to 30. Canada’s sesquicentennial was also celebrated during the weekend. Faithful…

