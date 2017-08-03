Refugee family enjoying Canadian life one year after arriving

When Sarah Konneh arrived in Melville a year ago from a refugee camp in Ivory Coast, she knew little English and could string together only short sentences. “Canada been very good,” “My house is full” and “We have good house. I get a job” were the few sentences Konneh could say when she met Mayor Walter Streelasky on Aug. 2, 2016. What a difference a year has made. “I’m good. I’ve met many good people. It is a good community,” Konneh said on July 31. “My English is coming.” “The fact you’re doing an interview is proof,” added Yvette Beutel,…