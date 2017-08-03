Refugee family enjoying Canadian life one year after arriving

By Jason Antonio -
It has been a year since Sarah Konneh (middle) and her sons Abdoulaye Dozo and James Weah moved to Melville after being sponsored by St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Parish refugee committee. Not pictured is Konneh’s eldest son Samka Dozo. The family is from Liberia in Africa. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

When Sarah Konneh arrived in Melville a year ago from a refugee camp in Ivory Coast, she knew little English and could string together only short sentences. “Canada been very good,” “My house is full” and “We have good house. I get a job” were the few sentences Konneh could say when she met Mayor Walter Streelasky on Aug. 2, 2016. What a difference a year has made. “I’m good. I’ve met many good people. It is a good community,” Konneh said on July 31. “My English is coming.” “The fact you’re doing an interview is proof,” added Yvette Beutel,…

