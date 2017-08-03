Mils’ record not reflective of talent level, says coach

A shortage of pitchers hindered the WMBL’s Melville Millionaires ability to win this season, said head coach Wes Hunt, while the team’s record did not accurately reflect the team’s level of talent. “I was really proud of our guys of how they handled their business toward the end the season,” said Hunt by phone from Texas. “The record didn’t reflect how good we were at all. We were very talented.” The Mils finished the 2017 season with a record of 16-32, good for fifth place. This is an improvement from last year, when the team finished in last place with…