Mils finish WMBL season with improved record

Players with the WMBL’s Melville Millionaires have all headed home, after the team finished its season in fifth place and a slightly improved record from last year, while going 3-1 in its last four games. The Mils finished the season with a record of 16-32 and in fifth place. This is an improvement from last year, when the team finished in last place with a record of 11-37. Melville Millionaires 8 at Regina Red Sox 9 (July 30) This game required an extra inning to complete and it was the Red Sox that scored the game winner in the bottom…