Grenfell Gems advance to league final against tough adversary

By Jason G. Antonio Advance Reporter The Grenfell Gems have advanced to the Southeast Men’s Fastball League (SEMFL) best-of-five championship final against the Round Lake Braves, a team that defeated the Gems in their only encounter of the season. Game 1 is Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Grenfell, game 2 is Thursday, Aug. 10 on Ochapowace reserve, game 3 is Friday, Aug. 11 in Grenfell, while games 4 and 5 have yet to be determined. All games begin at 8 p.m. “We’re pretty excited about it,” said Gems spokesman Tyler Thomlinson. The Gems lost in the finals two years ago in…