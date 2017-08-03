Five killed on area highways in July

July was a deadly month on area highways, as five people were killed in three separate incidents. Three people were killed in a collision on July 1 on Highway 10 northeast of Melville. Two people from the around the Melville area are dead following two recent separate vehicle rollovers. On July 27 at 9:40 p.m., Melville RCMP responded to a call of a single vehicle collision 11 kilometres south of Neudorf on a grid road. Upon arrival, members located a van on the west side of the roadway down an embankment. The male driver, 56, was the lone occupant of…