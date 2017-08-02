Stoll, Doreen May

Doreen Stoll of Neudorf passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the age of 85 years. Doreen May was born on May 14, 1932 to Florence and Alex Danylczuk. She was baptized May 23, 1932, in Melville at St. George’s Church. She was confirmed as an adult on Dec. 8, 1955 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Melville by Pastor Henry Krikau. Doreen grew up in Neudorf and went to school there. Doreen and Wilbert were married on Oct. 1957. Together they farmed south of Neudorf and were blessed with three children, Sharon Mae, Timothy Wilbert and Kevin Kim. Doreen…