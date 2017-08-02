PELZER – David “Dave” Pelzer of Melville,, beloved husband of Connie Pelzer entered his eternal rest on Monday, July 24, 2017 at the Regina General Hospital at the age of 53 years. Dave was a son to George and Erna Pelzer. He was born, raised, and graduated in Melville, SK. After graduation he decided to live in Calgary, with his sister Donna but after just six months he came back home to help run the family business, Mohawk, which was the hangout spot for him and his friends. There they would meet to discuss who had the bigger sled and…