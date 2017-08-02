COOPER – John “Jack” Cooper of Melville and formerly of Waldron, husband of the late Vivian Cooper, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Home at the age of 97 years. Jack Cooper, second youngest of 10 children was born to Bill and Mary (nee Duncan) on Feb. 28, 1920, at the family’s home on the SW25-22-04-W2 in the Waldron District of SK. He attended Good Hope School which his future bride, Vivian Markham, also attended. Following Grade 9 which he took via correspondence while attending Good Hope, he helped his parents on the family farm.…