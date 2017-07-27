WMBL Millionaires defeat Fort Mac to end skid

By Darcy Gross -
Melville Millionaires’ catcher Bobby Johnson tries to catch the Fort McMurray Giants sleeping by dropping down a bunt during action on July 23. The Mils picked up a 9-4 victory in the game to set the stage for fan appreciation day.

The WMBL’s Melville Millionaires celebrated their Fan Appreciation Day on July 23, the same day they won their 12th game to surpass last season’s win total. Fort McMurray Giants 4 at Melville Millionaires 9 (July 23) The Mils broke out the big bats to salute the fans as three members of the team had a home run to pace the Mils past the Giants to split the two-game series. Marshall McPherson had a double, a homer and a couple of RBI to lead the Mils who also got round-trippers and a pair of RBIs and runs scored from Mason Furlong…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR