Stelmak heading to B.C. for West. Canadian softball

Melville’s Tori Stelmak is heading to the Western Canadian under-18 Fastball Championships. Stelmak will compete in Richmond, B.C. as a member of the South East Hawks, a team composed of players from Oxbow, Carnduff and the Carlyle area. “Melville qualified for it but we declined to go and the SE Hawks finished first, so they got first pick of who to pick up and they chose me,” said Stelmak, an accomplished pitcher and shortstop. “This is my second time around and I’m glad to go with a team that qualified instead of a team that was hosting.” When the Canadian…