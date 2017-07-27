Smokers now have to butt out in parks, near sports fields

The City of Melville has implemented a no smoking policy that prohibits lighting up in outdoor parks and near sports fields, as well as in city-owned buildings and vehicles. According to the policy, no one is allowed to smoke or use a “nicotine delivery device” in any building, or the portion of any building, which the city owns or occupies; in any city-owned or leased vehicle; or near the swimming pool. Furthermore, there is no smoking allowed within any city playground or within 10 metres of the perimeter of any playground; within 10 metres of recreational activity areas within a…