Possible landfill closure means business has to pay sanitation fees

With the city landfill facing possible closure, city council decided to continue charging a monthly garbage fee to a business even though the business hasn’t used city sanitation services since at least 2008. The city will continue charging Queen Street Plumbing, Heating and Electrical a monthly fee of $13.15 for waste collection as per city bylaw No. 22/2016. Furthermore, city administration will review the municipality’s current plan for funding operations at the landfill and present alternatives at a future workshop meeting. Council approved both recommendations at its July 17 workshop meeting and officially approved both motions at the regular meeting…