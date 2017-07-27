Possible landfill closure means business has to pay sanitation fees

By Jason Antonio -
The Ministry of Environment has determined Melville’s landfill site will be permitted to operate only until Nov. 30, 2018 without the appropriate engineering controls required to prevent and mitigate adverse effects to the environment. Photo by George Brown (File Photo)

With the city landfill facing possible closure, city council decided to continue charging a monthly garbage fee to a business even though the business hasn’t used city sanitation services since at least 2008. The city will continue charging Queen Street Plumbing, Heating and Electrical a monthly fee of $13.15 for waste collection as per city bylaw No. 22/2016. Furthermore, city administration will review the municipality’s current plan for funding operations at the landfill and present alternatives at a future workshop meeting. Council approved both recommendations at its July 17 workshop meeting and officially approved both motions at the regular meeting…

