Passing lanes needed on Highway 10, councillor says

Safety concerns on Highway 10 has prompted city council to write a letter to the provincial government requesting passing lanes be added between Melville and Yorkton. The fatal car crash on July 1 that killed area resident Ian Hadubiak was top of mind for city council as it approved a recommendation to write the letter, during its July 17 workshop meeting. The motion was later approved at the regular meeting that evening. Coun. Andrew Rondeau requested that a letter be written to David Marit, minister of highways and infrastructure, as well as Melville-Saltcoats MLA Warren Kaeding and Premier Brad Wall,…