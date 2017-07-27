Moth Miller makes hole-in-one on No. 8

A well-known Melville golfer finally carded an ace. When Al (The Moth) Miller played his usual Saturday morning Vegas round on July 22, he had the opportunity to take on the challenge of a new hole and he met it head on, taking a one on the eighth hole. Those who have played at Melville in the past should recall number 8 as a par 4, however, due to some grass issues, it’s been shortened to a par 3. “I hit a nice wedge that bounced once and apparently went in,” chuckled the 81-year-old Miller. “My eyesight isn’t that great…