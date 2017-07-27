Matichuk 7th in Sask. Amateurs; headed to nationals

Melville’s Mitchell Matichuk qualified for another Canadian Amateur tournament, but it was no easy feat. “My game was struggling for four or five days before the tournament and it carried over into the first two days of the tournament,” said Matichuk of the Saskatchewan Amateur competition, hosted by Deer Park Golf Course in Yorkton from July 17 to 20. “After day 2, I was in 14th place and I figured that I had to do something real quick, and over the last two days I played five-under.” It took two rounds for Matichuk to vault back into contention to qualify…