Killaly man wanted to be a farmer, became a priest instead

By Jason Antonio -
With trowel in hand, Archbishop Adam Exner helps with a ceremonial tree plant in Grayson after a service at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church on July 16. The tree was planted in celebration of Exner’s 60 years of priestly ordination. He is originally from Killaly. Photo courtesy Bev Ottenbreit

Archbishop Adam Exner, OMI, wanted to be a farmer after he quit Grade 8, but an encounter with God while clearing bush convinced him there was another plan for his life. That plan would unfold during the next 75 years, as Exner went from being a seminary teacher to being archbishop of one of the largest Roman Catholic dioceses in Canada. “It was an adventurous trip,” he said. “I have a feeling it was worthwhile.” Exner, 88, was in east-central Saskatchewan to celebrate his 60 years of priestly ordination, having been ordained on July 7, 1957. He celebrated mass at…

