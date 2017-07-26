SPARKS – Clifford Amos. Clifford Amos Sparks, otherwise known as Sparky, was born to Wilbur and Evelyn at Portage la Prairie, MB on Dec. 6, 1936. Cliff was raised at High Bluff, MB until the family moved to Portage la Prairie where he went to school and worked various jobs. The family then moved on to Brandon, MB where he worked for the CPR. In 1964 the family transferred to Melville, SK. Cliff travelled daily back and forth to the Esterhazy mine where he worked as a high rigger. That same year, at age 28, he was hired by CNR,…