LAY – Dennis Norman Lay of Cold Lake, AB and formerly of Melville beloved husband of Sharon Lay entered his eternal rest on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Cold Lake at the age of 76 years. Dennis was born on Dec. 14, 1940 at Loon Lake, SK to Oscar and Anne (nee Fern) Lay. Dennis received his elementary schooling in Golden Ridge, SK and completed his high School at Meadow Lake, SK. Dennis started his employment with SaskPower and then became employed with SaskEnergy working with this company for 40 years. Dennis was united in marriage to Sharon Benjestorf on…