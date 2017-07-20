WMBL Mils coach: ‘We’re kind of fragile right now’

After a modest winning streak, the Melville Millionaires came back to Earth with quite a thud. The Mils won five-straight contests and six of seven games before dropping four consecutive decisions. It appears the schedule has caught up to the Melville players, who have played solid baseball despite the recent losses. “We’re kind of fragile, both physically and mentally right now,” said head coach Wes Hunt. “The winning streak we had was great, but in the last three games a few things went wrong and it’s back to being an uphill battle.” Every team in the Western Major Baseball League…