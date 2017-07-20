St. Henry’s Father Mitch on the road again with new posting

By Jason Antonio -
Father Mieczyslaw (Mitch) Burdzy is moving to Edmonton in September as part of a new missionary posting with the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI). Burdzy spent three years at St. Henry Roman Catholic Church in Melville. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

After three years of serving the Catholic community in Melville, Father Mieczyslaw (Mitch) Burdzy, OMI, is transferring to Edmonton as part of a new missionary posting. At the end of August, Burdzy will move to Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Edmonton as his next obedience, or missionary posting. His replacement in Melville will be Father Andrzej Sowa, OMI. Burdzy is part of a 200-year-old Catholic order called the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI). Its founder, St. Eugene DeMazenod, made it the order’s mission to go into the world to build, strengthen and develop communities before moving on. “Being…

