No new medical clinic in near future

There is little likelihood of a new community built medical clinic being constructed in the City of Melville, which means the Aurora Ross Clinic will continue to operate and be maintained for the foreseeable future. That was one of the conclusions the Melville and District Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee reached in 2016 and that was re-affirmed during its June 29, 2017 meeting, according to documents provided during the committee’s annual general meeting on July 11 at St. Peter’s Hospital. The last operational year focused on the possible new location and construction of a new medical clinic, said Mayor Walter…