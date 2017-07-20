Mils start new streak in wrong direction

After a nice ride in the WMBL win column, the Melville Millionaires have taken a few steps back. The Mils won five straight games before things turned for the worse and they were defeated in their next four matchups. Edmonton Prospects 11 at Melville Millionaires 5 (July 17) The Prospects scored five runs in the sixth inning, including three unearned following an infield error, to put this contest out of reach. Thomas Halcomb took the loss for Melville, allowing 10 runs on 13 hits and one base on balls. Gentry Ford smacked two base hits for the Mils and drove…