Melville golfer wins second straight provincial title

Melville’s Chloe Sies is now a two-time provincial junior ladies golf champion. Sies carded rounds of 81, 77 and 81 in the 54-hole event at the Chinook Golf Course in Swift Current, beating her closest competition by nine strokes. “I played really good, honestly,” said Sies. “I had a little setback in the front nine on the last day but I brought it back. “It feels good. Going into it I said I wanted to win and I knew if I played well I’d be right in it.” Putting in extra time working on her short game and knowing the…