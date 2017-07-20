Input sought on traffic plan

By Jason Antonio -
Stantec Engineering’s Allison Hahn speaks to Coun. Vince Thiessen about the City of Melville’s current and existing heavy truck route, during an open house at the HCUC on July 11 discussing the city’s current and future transportation master plan. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

With the City of Melville’s population predicted to reach 5,850 people by 2041, administration is looking for public input to help shape its transportation master plan for the future. Residents were able to provide their comments on Melville’s current and future transportation needs — and its strengths and weaknesses — during an open house on July 11 at the Horizon Credit Union Centre. Hosted by Stantec Consulting, the evening event looked at Melville’s forecasted population by 2041, growth areas, current and future roads, current and future sidewalks, parking and active transportation such as walking, cycling and driving. Poster boards were…

