Build a Lake Committee eyes Big Hole golf tournament Aug. 7

The committee that’s planning to build a lake at the Melville Regional Park is hosting a golf tournament that’s going to change the way people approach their short games. The Big Hole — Big Lake Golf Tournament features eight-inch holes rather than the usual 4.25-inch size, altering the way golfers look at putts and chips. “What’s unusual about this tournament, is golfers will be shooting at an eight-inch hole on all 18 greens,” said Let’s Build a Lake committee member Brian Hicke. “We think the bigger holes will make it a lot more fun and friendlier for people who might…