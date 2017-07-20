Bangor celebrates Heritage Day with parade, supper

By Darcy Gross -
As in past years, Allen Bolton and Barry Griffith drove the stook loader and the stook cart, respectively, following the parade celebrating the Bangor Heritage Club’s 25th year in existence.

Perfect weather greeted folks at Bangor Heritage Day on July 16, as people returned to their hometown to visit, see some old friends and relatives, and take a step back in time. This year’s Heritage Day was also the celebration of the Bangor Heritage Club’s 25th year in existence. Don Tatton, a mainstay on the Heritage Club for over a dozen years, says this year’s event was one of the better ones in recent years. “It went very well,” said Tatton after the event wrapped up. “We had a great day with a lot of new entries for the parade…

