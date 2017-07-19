JARVIN, Clem

Clem Jarvin passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Brandon Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the age of 93 years. Clem will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jackie; dear father of Zoë (John) Karapanos; Carl (Carolyn) Jarvin; Miles (Michelle) Jarvin; and grandchildren: Anastasia; Georgio; Brianna: Mackenzie; Alexis and Ashton. Cremation has taken place with a private family gathering to be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Clem may be made to Brandon Regional Health Centre Foundation, “Cancer Services” 150 McTavish Avenue East, Brandon, MB, R7A 2B3. Arrangements are in…