WMBL Millionaires win four out of five games

The WMBL Melville Millionaires needed a big week if they were going to contend for a playoff spot and that’s exactly what they got. The Mils earned four victories in their last five contests, including a sweep of the Yorkton Cardinals in a July 9 double-header at Pirie Field. Yorkton Cardinals 0 at Melville Millionaires 3 (July 9) Mason Furlong stood tall on the mound for the Mils in this contest, allowing only a couple of Cards’ hits as he slammed the door on the Yorkton offence with a seven-inning, complete game shutout in the second of two games on…