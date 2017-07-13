WMBL Millionaires starting to find their groove

Wes Hunt, head coach of the WMBL Melville Millionaires, is in his second season with the team and he doesn’t want his squad to slip into complacency at this point of the season. “There’s plenty of time,” said Hunt, when queried about whether the Mils could still play in the postseason. “I told the guys, the teams in this league either pull together and rise up or quit and go downhill after Canada Day, and we believe we’re on the rise.” The Mils bench boss has reason to feel optimistic, with his crew coming off a stretch of four wins…