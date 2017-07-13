Sakimay won’t renew cabin leases

The legal battle over leased land continues between cabin owners at Grenfell Beach and Sakimay First Nation. On Sept. 23, 2016, a ruling was made in the case between the Grenfell Beach Association (GBA) and Sakimay First Nation regarding the property lease rates at Crooked Lake. The class-action lawsuit, involving approximately 330 lots and between 500 and 600 tenants, was first launched in 2009 after cabin/homeowners received notification that Sakimay would increase lease rates up to 800 per cent for the period of Jan. 1, 2010 until Dec. 31, 2014. Federal Court Judge Phelan handed down two separate rulings in…