Melville Minor Baseball’s 25th annual tournament features 50 teams in four age categories

Melville’s baseball tournament celebrated its 25th birthday last weekend and according to Melville Minor Ball Association president Jack Lubachowski, it was one of the best events ever. “To be honest, this was one of the best tournaments we’ve had since I’ve been involved,” shared Lubachowksi. “The biggest thing this year was that Mother Nature co-operated with us.” With 50 teams in four separate age divisions represented, the population of the city probably swelled by almost 2,500 people during the daytime hours. “The WMBL Melville Millionaires surprised us by stepping up and looking after Pirie Field,” said Lubachowski. “They told us…