Former principal loses certificate for one year

Former Melville principal Trent Senger is unable to apply for a new teaching certificate until next year and will have to pay $5,000 in legal fees after pleading guilty to professional misconduct. The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board (SPTRB) released its decision on its website on July 6, but made the actual decision on May 24. Senger pleaded guilty to all six charges against him during his April 11 hearing and admitted his conduct amounted to professional misconduct as defined in The Registered Teachers Act. In its decision, the discipline committee ruled that: • Senger is ineligible to apply for…