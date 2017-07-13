Daycare closes due to few clients, malicious gossip

After less than a year in operation, L’il Angels Fun and Play Daycare has closed its doors due to “absolutely no support” from the community, according to the daycare owner. Jodie Upshall closed the daycare in mid-June and had the building on Third Avenue West cleaned out by June 29. Only two of six children attending daycare full-time were still coming in June. This was insufficient for Upshall to pay her rent and cover the loan she took out for renovations. Furthermore, most parents wanted to send their children part-time, which also didn’t cover the bills. Upshall received approval from…