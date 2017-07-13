Art project brings people together

By Jason Antonio -
Residents and members of various community groups gather in a quilt pattern in front of the Melville Heritage Museum on July 5 as part of artist Shelley Miller’s People Pattern Place art project. The photos she took of the project will be showcased in Saskatoon in December. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

Red, white, blue, black and green might not be Melville’s official colours, but they contributed to a community art project created by a Montreal artist with Melville connections. Shelley Miller, daughter of Alvin and Mary Miller, has been in Melville since mid-June bringing together residents and community groups to help her create three quilt pattern designs at the Melville Heritage Museum. These creations are part of her People, Pattern, Place: Melville 2017 project. The first installment was on June 24, the second on July 5, and the third on July 8. The museum’s front yard was buzzing with activity on…

