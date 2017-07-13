Art project brings people together

Red, white, blue, black and green might not be Melville’s official colours, but they contributed to a community art project created by a Montreal artist with Melville connections. Shelley Miller, daughter of Alvin and Mary Miller, has been in Melville since mid-June bringing together residents and community groups to help her create three quilt pattern designs at the Melville Heritage Museum. These creations are part of her People, Pattern, Place: Melville 2017 project. The first installment was on June 24, the second on July 5, and the third on July 8. The museum’s front yard was buzzing with activity on…