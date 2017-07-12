Koshlay – Martin (Mardy)

Mardy passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in Kimberley Special Care Home (The Pines) on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Mardy was born in Goodeve Saskatchewan on February 16, 1926. He served in the Royal Canadian Navy. After being discharged from the Navy he boarded a train and proceeded to travel to Kimberley B.C. to seek employment at the Sullivan mine with his brother John. In 1968 Mardy transferred to the Bluebell mine at Riondel B.C. He worked in the Riondel mine until it’s closure in 1972, at which time he took an early retirement from Cominco. He then…