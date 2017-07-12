HADUBIAK – Ian Matthew. It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we say goodbye to Ian Hadubiak who died suddenly on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the age of 24 years. Ian Matthew was born May 3, 1993, at St. Peter’s Hospital, Melville, SK. He was the third of four children and was a son to Doug and Connie, and a brother to Kyle, Ryan and Leah. Ian attended his first years of school at Miller Elementary and then moved on to Davison and Melville Comprehensive schools, later graduating at the Parkland Regional College. During his school years,…