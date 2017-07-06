WMBL Millionaires rocked during recent road trip

The Melville Millionaires were hoping a road trip would bring them together. Instead it’s been another huge bump in the road as the team couldn’t find their way into the win column, despite having a few chances. Melville Millionaires 8 at Lethbridge Bulls 20 (July 3) The Mils set the pace in this contest, jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning, but their pitching let them down. Mason Furlong was solid through four innings, allowing a single run, but that came to a screeching halt in the fifth when the Bulls scored eight times to take the…