Volunteers wanted for possible 2020 Summer Games bid

The last time the City of Melville hosted a Saskatchewan Games was winter 1988, so city council is hopeful there is enough interest from the community again to host the 2020 Summer Games. To determine if there are residents willing to be part of a Summer Games committee, council voted 5-2 at its June 19 regular council meeting to advertise the possibility of hosting the 2020 Saskatchewan Summer Games. Councillors Andrew Rondeau and Vince Thiessen were opposed. “This is something that could do a lot for this town,” said Coun. Todd Brooks. Council should hang onto this opportunity, he continued.…