SJHL Millionaires bolster offence with Flin Flon deal

Fans of the SJHL Melville Millionaires no longer have to speculate on what players they’ll be getting in a deal with the Flin Flon Bombers. The Mils picked up forward Rylee Zimmer and defenceman Troy Williams in exchange for SJHL defenceman of the year Eric Sinclair, who never reported to the Mils, from a deal made during the previous off-season. “When we designed the trade in October, we had the intention of getting two elite hockey players that were going to help us to go from missing the playoffs to being what we believe is being a legitimate contender next…