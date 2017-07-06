New doctor excited to be working in Melville

Two things Dr. Amir Gomeshi noticed when he moved to Melville were how friendly people are and how easy it is to get around the community quickly. Gomeshi, 50, is the newest physician to be recruited to Melville, having arrived in town on June 15 from Toronto. He began working at the Aurora Medical Clinic as part of a three-year contract and replaces Dr. Vrisha Ker. Ker’s three-year placement contract finished and she moved to Australia to start her own practice. Gomeshi has been a doctor for 24 years. He joins Drs. Johan van Zyl and Majak Beny at the…