Lowenberger plays baseball with the boys

Brooklyn Lowenberger, a catcher and outfielder with Melville’s bantam provincial girls’ softball team, has joined the baseball world. The Melville peewee Millionaires welcomed Lowenberger into the fold at a time when the baseball squad was having difficulty fielding a team. “About a month ago we started looking for a few more players, because a couple of the guys couldn’t make it all the time and we’re not a big team numbers-wise,” said coach Jason Houston. “We’re always looking for an extra kid to play. We got into a few spots where we were one guy away from not being able…