Late fees for hall rentals to be reviewed

By Jason Antonio -

City council held its regular committee meeting on June 19 and discussed a variety of issues. HCUC hall rental The Melville Rail Station Heritage Association has asked city council to waive a late fee it received after failing to vacate the convention centre following its April fundraiser at the Horizon Credit Union Centre by 3 a.m. A late fee of $315 was added onto the association’s rental fee of $1,284.57, after the group failed to remove all of its display items by the end of the April 29 fundraiser. Members returned to the convention centre on the Monday to retrieve…

