Changes to reserves policy ensures capital projects adequately funded

Changes have been made to the way the city operates its financial reserves, based on new practices that evaluate projects and better determine which areas should receive funding. Two changes were made to the reserve policy to better reflect how reserve funds should be allocated, director of finance Lynsey Swanson told city council at the June 19 workshop committee. Council approved a recommendation authorizing the changes during its workshop meeting and then officially approved them during the regular meeting later that night. Except for utility reserves, set reserve amounts for each fund have been eliminated. Any surplus within departments at…