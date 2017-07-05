HALAREWICH, Anne

Anne was born on the family farm near Wishart, SK on May 25, 1928 and passed away June 26, 2017 at the age of 89. She was born to George and Julia Smutt, who had immigrated to Canada from Ukraine in 1927. Anne married Mike Halarewich May 29, 1949 and they farmed in the Melville/Yorkton area in the Cana district. Anne worked hard on the farm milking cows, butchering chickens, gardening and helping with other farm chores. She loved having visitors, always had the coffee pot on and made sure no one ever left hungry. On Sept. 7, 1970, Anne…