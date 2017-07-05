It is with heavy hearts that the Zagrodney family announces the tragic and sudden passing of their 12-year-old son, Trendon, on Saturday, July 1, 2017, with his family by his side. Trendon was a fun-loving, carefree boy who wanted to succeed at everything he did. He loved sports and wanted to play or try every sport possible. He was always the smallest boy in the game, but his heart, will and determination allowed him to play with boys much bigger than he was. That same heart, will and determination inspired other children, as well as parents. Trendon’s personality was also…