WMBL Mils edge Red Sox in 10-inning nail-biter

Wins have been few and far between for the Melville Millionaires this Western Major Baseball League season. The Mils won their fourth game of the season on June 12 and didn’t earn another victory until June 25 when they knocked off the Regina Red Sox in a tense 10-inning contest. Melville 2 at Regina Red Sox 10 (June 26) The Sox got to Mils’ ace mason Furlong early and knocked him out of the game with seven hits and eight runs in only 21/3 innings. The Mils struggled offensively, only able to garner five hits in total compared to 12…