Sewer project reveals condition of city’s pipes

A three-year project analyzing the quality of all sewer pipes was completed recently, providing city management with buckets of data about which pipes are in good condition and which need to be addressed. Phase 3 of the CCTV sewer line analysis was completed by May 30 for $107,758.50, which was $2,241.50 under budget, according to the specific items report presented during council’s June 19 workshop committee meeting. The project was split up over three years and saw the city spend $100,000 in 2015 and 2016 and budget $110,000 for this year. The specific items report lists all the capital items…