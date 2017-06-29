Sears closing

Sears Canada is pulling out of Melville as it undergoes a major restructuring due to financial issues, but the Melville outlet will remain open as an independent operation. The company is closing 59 locations and laying off 2,900 employees across the country, including four stores in Saskatchewan. It is unknown how many Saskatchewan employees will lose their jobs. Sears filed for court protection from its creditors on June 22 and will be allowed to obtain up to $450 million in financing to maintain operations throughout the restructuring. “To us, it was shocking,” said owner Corinne Sapara about the news. “We…